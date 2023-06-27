LUBBOCK, Texas — Noah David Fedorchuk, 26, was arrested in Lubbock by Special Agents and accused of Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Online jail records showed that Fedorchuk was arrested in the 5200 block of Auburn Street. According to jail records, he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Promoting or Directing the Sexual Performance of a Child.

DPS did not explain why Fedorchuk was charged with the crimes.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time,” DPS told EverythingLubbock.com.

As of Tuesday, online jail records indicated Fedorchuk was able to post bond.