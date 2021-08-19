Man arrested, charged for sexual abuse of a child in East Lubbock

[image of Jacob Guevara provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child Tuesday in East Lubbock from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a tip of the incident, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

A few minutes after midnight, LCSO received a report of sexual assault of a child in the area of East 4th Street. LCSO did not provide a more specific location.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they identified the suspect as Jacob David Guevara, 32, the release said.

Guevara was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Other details in the case were not yet released.