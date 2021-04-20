Man arrested, charged in Rita’s Donuts, Cricket Wireless robberies

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested Saturday and charged for two armed robberies — a donut shop and a cell phone store.

Dereck Rolando Garcia, 36, was charged in the April 1 robbery of Rita’s Donuts and the robbery of Cricket Wireless two days later.

A police report in the Rita’s Donuts case revealed Garcia entered the shop, approached the counter and pointed a handgun at the employee working at the counter.

He demanded that the employee give him money from the register and not scream or make noise, per the police report. She gave the money over, and Garcia got into his car and fled the scene eastbound on 82nd Street.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m.

The clerk said that she feared for her life when the robber approached her.

In the Cricket Wireless robbery, a police report said Garcia entered the store after 2:00 p.m. and asked about certain items but seemed uninterested when the employee explained the product to him.

According to the police report, the employee left Garcia to roam the store and returned to the register.

Moments later, Garcia stood in front of him and pointed a gun at him, per the report. He told the employee to give him all the cash. He did, and Garcia grabbed the money and ran out the door.

As of Tuesday evening, Garcia was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.