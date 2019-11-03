Man arrested following rollover on Interstate 27 late Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after crashing his pickup truck on Interstate 27 late Saturday evening.

The accident occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the 3800 block of Interstate 27.

A police report states the vehicle flipped over onto its top with the driver Carlos Martinez, 30, trapped inside.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to extract Martinez, who was then transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

The report said two witnesses to the accident told LPD the pickup truck was frequently changing lanes between the interstate and the 34th Street exit lane when the driver lost control.

An officer later questioned Martinez at the hospital where a smell of alcohol was observed the his breath, according to the police report, as well as blood shot eyes and slurred speech.

He told the officer he consumed several bottles of beer at his niece’s birthday party.

The police reported noted the officer did not perform a field sobriety test, but Martinez did consent to providing a blood sample.

The officer concluded based on the account from the witnesses and his observations that Martinez was operating a motor vehicle on a public roadway while intoxicated.

Martinez was then transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to jail record, Martinez is charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to control speed, no driver’s license and two counts of no evidence of insurance.