This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the death of 53-year-old Sergio Sigala that occurred at 12:54 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 1614 Avenue J.

Lubbock Police Officers responded to a call for service to assist EMS at the Salvation Army. The investigation indicates Sigala and 36-year-old Devin Dunlap argued. Dunlap struck Sigala, causing serious injuries.

Sigala was transferred to University Medical Center by ambulance and pronounced deceased. Dunlap was arrested for aggravated assault, transferred and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.

