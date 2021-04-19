Man arrested for arson after attempting to set his parents’ home on fire in East Lubbock

[image of Timothy Edward Stephens provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was arrested earlier this month for probable cause of arson after a police report said he attempted to intentionally set his parents’ home on fire in East Lubbock.

Just before 8:30 p.m., March 31, an officer responded to the 2600 block of Parkway Drive, according to a Lubbock Police report.

When the officer arrived on-scene, the Lubbock Fire Rescue suppression crew said it responded to a residential structure fire. However, there was no smoke or fire showing.

An LFR official told police the fire was out upon arrival, and a suspect, Timothy Edward Stephens, 54, was taken into custody on related charges, according to the report.

According to LFR, Fire Marshals conducted the investigation of the residence, and they found multiple signs of ignition in different areas.

Stephens remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on an arson charge.

The case remained under investigation by FMO.