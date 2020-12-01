Man arrested for arson at Lubbock Days Inn

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police arrested a man at Days Inn, located at 6025 South Avenue A Drive, for arson Friday.

Jacob Rene Reyna, 30, was arrested after Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock police caught him starting a fire in his hotel room, a police report said.

LFR came to Reyna’s room looking to locate the source of smoke, which was observed throughout the northeast corner of the motel, per the report.

Reyna opened the door with the safety latch applied, according to the report. He told officers and firefighters that there was no smoke in his room and he did not have clothes to put on, so he could not open the door any further.

The report said officers looked through the window and noticed that Reyna was sweaty, and there was furniture piled up against the door.

After Reyna refused to open his door multiple times, LFR broke the room’s glass window, and officers entered the room. The police report said officers asked Reyna to get on the ground, and he wouldn’t, so he was tackled.

According to the report, Reyna then swung at one of the officers, and the officer tased him.

Lubbock Fire Marshals found evidence that showed Reyna intentionally started a fire, endangering the life and property of others. He was arrested and charged with arson, resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

As of Monday, he was being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.