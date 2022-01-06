Man arrested for deadly shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas– A man was arrested in Tulia Wednesday after officials identified him as the shooter of a homicide investigation that took place Tuesday, a statement from the Tulia Police Department said.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 800 block of North El Paso for a person who was shot, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, Jonathan Ray Espinoza, 39, was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Espinoza was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock, but officials said he eventually died due to his injuries.

Tulia Police identified Fabian Saldana III, 37, as the shooter after finding a firearm used in the shooting near the scene.

Saldana was arrested and taken into custody in Amarillo by the Texas Department of Public Safety and was held in the Randall County Jail with no current bond set, police said.

Read the full statement from Tulia PD below:

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 7:30 am, Tulia Police were dispatched to the 800 block of North El Paso regarding a person being shot. Upon arrival, Tulia Police located 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza inside the residence, with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until EMS personnel arrived on scene. Espinoza was initially transported to Swisher Memorial Hospital. However, due to his injuries, Espinoza was flown to UMC, Lubbock. Espinoza did not survive the incident and was pronounced deceased on January 4, 2022.

During the initial investigation, Tulia Police identified 37-year-old Fabian Saldana III as the shooter. The suspected firearm used in the shooting was located near the scene. Tulia Police Department contacted the Texas Rangers to lead the investigation.

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, through the tireless effort of The Texas Rangers, TX DPS Criminal Investigation Division and The Tulia Police Department, Saldana was taken into custody in Amarillo, TX by TX DPS. Saldana was booked into the Randall County Jail and is being held with no bond at this time.

The Tulia Police Department would like to extend our heart felt condolences to the Espinoza family.