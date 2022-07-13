LUBBOCK, Texas — Blake Maxwell Starr, 21, was arrested June 30 for driving recklessly, as he was going 111 mph where the posted speed limit was 65 mph, a police report from Lubbock Police Department said.

According to the police report, an officer saw Starr traveling eastbound in the main lanes in the 3300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway when he activated his laser and noted the speed displayed.

The officer who stopped Starr said he allowed the vehicle to pass him and then activated the emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

According to the police report, while Starr was pulled over, he told the officer he was being ‘dumb.’

“Traveling at that speed, [Starr] would not have been able to stop safely for a pedestrian or vehicle,” the report said. “[Starr] could have caused serious bodily injury and/or death to himself or others.”

LPD also made a statement about the case Wednesday on social media, parodying the song ‘Hello’ by singer Adele.

Part of the post read, “There’s such a distance, between us, and 111 miles….HELLO FROM THE OTHER SIDE!!!!!!!!!!”

Starr was booked into Lubbock County Detention Center and his vehicle was impounded.

He was no longer listed in the jail roster as of Wednesday.