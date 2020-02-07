Man arrested for DWI after truck crashes into Cancun patio in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– A police report revealed on Friday the details that led to a vehicle crashing into a South Lubbock restaurant patio.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Lubbock Police responded to Cancun Restaurant, 7905 University Avenue, after reports of a car hitting a building, according to the report.

Witnesses on scene said a maroon pickup truck crashed into the patio portion of the building.

The driver of the pickup, later identified as Jorge Migue Martinez-Gonzalez, 22, said he was eating at the restaurant when he and another man, later identified as Thomas Perchez, 22, were driving away and ran into the building, the report states.

When the officer asked Martinez-Gonzalez if he had been drinking, he said he had three or four beers.

After a field sobriety test was issued to Martinez-Gonzalez, he was arrested for a DWI, according to the report.

The officer was then advised that Perchez was drinking inside the restaurant with Martinez-Gonzalez and was the passenger in the maroon pickup truck.

Once Perchez was detained in a police vehicle, the officer found a clear bag of marijuana, the report states.

Since Perchez also appeared to have an alcohol “odor,” he was arrested for public intoxication, as well as possession of marijuana, according to the report.