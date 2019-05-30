Man arrested for hit and run on May 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Phillip Rios, 38, is now in custody and charged with failure to stop and render aid in connection to the May 3rd hit and run crash that seriously injured one person.

Just after 2 a.m. on May 3rd, Lubbock police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 19th Street and Slide Road. Preliminary information indicated a Lincoln passenger car was traveling northbound in the 1900 block of Slide Road and disregarded a red light.

The Lincoln struck a Nissan passenger car that was traveling eastbound on 19th Street. The driver of the Lincoln then fled the area on foot. The driver of the Nissan, 21-year-old Aaron Weseman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, LPD crash investigators were able to identify Phillip Rios as a suspect in the case and a warrant for his arrest was secured on May 28th.

On the night of May 29th, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) located and arrested Rios at the Koko Inn located in the 5200 block of Avenue Q.

The circumstances surrounding this crash remain under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.

