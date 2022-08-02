LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who was arrested after a hit-and-run on July 28 told an officer with the Lubbock Police Department that he was “bad” at drinking and driving, according to court records.

The crash was located in the area of 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Four people had minor injuries from the crash.

Bobby Chris Reyes, 32, was arrested in the 300 block of University Avenue after a witness not involved in the crash followed him there. According to court documents, it took three officers to arrest him after he put up a struggle.

Reyes initially told an officer he had three whiskeys, but later recanted the statement, according to court documents.

When an officer asked Reyes why he was there, he said something “to the effect of ‘I was drinking and driving and I’m bad at it,'” court documents said.

According to court documents, when Reyes was asked to recite the alphabet from F to R, he replied with “F123758.”

As of Tuesday, Reyes was no longer listed in the Lubbock County Detention Center.