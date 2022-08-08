LEVELLAND, Texas— A man was arrested on Friday for impersonating a public servant.

Ethan Farias, 17, was arrested and charged after he was accused of trying to pull over a vehicle on State Highway 114. Officials said he “posed as the police”

According to Hockley County Sherriff’s Office, the victim was stuck behind two cars in a roadblock. Once the victim was able to pass the roadblock, Farias flashed red and blue lights, attempting to pull the victim over.

Once the victim realized the suspect was not a law enforcement enforcer they called dispatch and gave them a description of the vehicle.

Farias was later found in a parking lot and taken into custody. Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres told EverythingLubbock.com he was charged with a third degree felony and was released on Saturday.