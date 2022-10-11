GAINES COUNTY, Texas— A man was arrested on Tuesday for his role in a Sunday morning crash that left person dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS , Brian Alejandro Armendariz,21, of Loop was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter on Tuesday after he struck the vehicle of Patricia Wingo, 79 in a crash early Sunday morning.

Wingo was taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Armendariz remained in custody of Gaines County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond, as of Tuesday afternoon.