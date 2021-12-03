Man arrested for leading police on a foot chase after he assaulted his girlfriend, Plainview police report says

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One man was arrested after he led police on a brief foot chase in Plainview Tuesday, according to a police report.

The Plainview Police Department identified the man as Eliseo Zombrano.

Officers responded to 304 West 6th Street at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice headquarters after the report said Zombrano’s girlfriend was the victim of an assault he committed.

Zombrano’s girlfriend told police the assault occurred in the 600 block of West 11th Street in a field, the report said.

Officers were able to locate Zombrano in the 1300 block of North Columbia Street. However, when officers attempted to arrest him, he ran away, the report said.

After a brief chase, officers were able to take Zombrano into custody.

According to the report, Zombrano was booked into the Hale County Jail for assault.