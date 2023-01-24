LUBBOCK, Texas — Adrian Garcia, 20, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter, according to jail records. The Lubbock Police Department initially asked for help to find Garcia on Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, Garcia was wanted for the shooting death of Dylan Montes, 17, which happened on October 8, 2022, in the 2300 block of 143rd Street. Police said Montes was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

As of Tuesday evening, Garcia was held on a $50,000 bond. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.