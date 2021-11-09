Man arrested for multiple charges in Plainview, including stealing vehicle out of Lubbock, police report says

[image of Angel Rodriquez provided by the Hale County Sheriff’s Office]

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person was arrested for not only being intoxicated inside a Plainview business, but also for driving a stolen vehicle out of Lubbock, a police report said.

At approximately 9:23 a.m., Sunday, the Plainview Police Department responded to a call of a man intoxicated inside El Comal, 1006 West 24th Street, the report said.

That man was identified as Angel Joseph Rodriquez.

According to the report, the vehicle Rodriquez drove was reported stolen out of Lubbock Saturday, the report said.

According to the report, Rodriquez was responsible for a theft that occurred minutes prior at Amigos, 2403 North Columbia Street.

While officers attempted arresting Rodriquez, the report said he tried running. He was caught and arrested for escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, public intoxication and theft, the report said.