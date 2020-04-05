Man arrested for pushing wife, threatening her with golf club

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after pushing his wife into a wall and threatening to hit her with a golf club, according to a police report.

Police arrested Kent Reinart, 39, after responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3400 block of 54th street.

When police arrived, Reinart’s breath smelled like alcohol and he had trouble maintaining his balance, per the report. His statements to police were inconclusive.

According to the report, Reinart admitted that he and his wife got into an argument that culminated in him pushing her into a wall.

The victim said that after that, she threatened to call the police and Reinart left the room and game back with a golf club, the report states. He held the golf club raised above his head and said something to the effect of, “Would a seven iron work?”

The victim then exited the room and called 911, and Reinart placed the golf club outside. The victim was not injured in the incident.

Reinart was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon. He was held Sunday in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Special Note: Reinart’s name was spelled as Reinhart on the police report and Reinart on the jail booking sheet.