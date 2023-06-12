LUBBOCK, Texas– Jesus Valenzuela, 24, was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers received a call about a robbery in the 1900 block of 61st Street.

The victim said prior to the robbery he stopped at a residence because his significant other asked him to. According to the report, after the victim stopped the car Valenzuela entered the backseat and held a gun to the victim’s neck demanding his wallet.

The report said the officers formed a perimeter around the residence and demanded the residents to “Please exit the residence with [their] hands up.”

LPD took Valenzuela into custody, and he was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

According to online jail records, Valenzuela was charged with Aggravated Robbery along other unrelated charges. As of Monday afternoon, Valenzuela remained at the LCDC on a $75,000 bond and an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.