Man arrested Friday identified in court records as suspect in fatal Lubbock auto shop shooting

Image of Thomas Martinez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man arrested Friday evening was identified in court documents Monday as the suspect in a December 12 fatal shooting at a Lubbock auto shop.

Thomas Martinez was arrested in the 6200 block of 62nd Street on Friday. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a SWAT callout was initiated at the same address at the same time.

Around 4:22 a.m. December 12, LPD responded to the 4800 block of Avenue Q and found three gunshot wound victims. One of the victims, identified as 21-year-old Alijah Viramontes, was pronounced dead after being taken to University Medical Center.

According to court documents, multiple people identified Martinez as the one who fired the shots. Additionally, surveillance footage from the scene showed Martinez with a handgun inside the shop.

Surveillance footage also showed him firing a handgun outside in the parking lot, according to court documents.

As of Monday evening, Martinez was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.