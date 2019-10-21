Man arrested “in connection” to Andre Emmett murder in Dallas

LUBBOCK and DALLAS — Dallas County jail records online showed that Keith Johnson, 32, was arrested Saturday evening for capital murder.

WFAA-TV was able to confirm from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department that Johnson’s arrest was “related” to the murder of former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett.

Dallas County did not explain what “related” means. The name of the victim in Johnson’s capital murder was not yet listed in online court records Sunday night.

Dallas Police have not yet provided information on Johnson’s arrest. Police previously said there were two suspects.

Emmett, 37, was found shot and critically wounded in the 1800 block of North Prairie Avenue in Dallas on September 23. He died later at a Dallas hospital.

Surveillance video was released by Dallas Police a few hours later along with a plea for the public to provide information.

Police said two men approached Emmett near his home and stole a watch and a necklace from him. He gave up those items and tried to run away.

According to police, that’s when one of the suspects shot him.

Former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance raised money for a Crimestoppers reward of $50,000.

Emmett was a hall-of-fame Red Raider who played for Tech under then-coach Bob Knight. He also played in the NBA.

Johnson remained in the Dallas County jail on a $500,000 bond on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.