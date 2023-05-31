HOBBS, N.M.– A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Hobbs over the weekend, according to press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

HPD said Jose Muro, 27, was identified as the driver involved in a shooting that left Jiovanny Morales, 25, dead. According to the press release, officers were called to the area of Broadway and Grimes for a shots-fired call.

Officers arrived just after 10:30 a.m. and found Morales with a gunshot wound. Morales was transported to Covenant Hospital Hobbs where he later died.

According to the press release, Morales was a passenger in a vehicle that was being followed by another vehicle driven by Muro.

Muro was arrested and charged as an Accessory to Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (causing great bodily harm), which is a 2nd degree felony.