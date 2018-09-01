Local News

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in Plainview late Friday evening

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 06:21 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

PLAINVIEW, Texas - The Plainview Police Department reported on Saturday a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred late Friday evening. 

The accident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Columbia. 

Police said Asim Dizdarevic, 55, was driving a black colored SUV when he struck a cyclist. He then fled the scene of the accident.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The victim was identified as Curtis Carr, 64, of Plainview. 

Dizdarevic was shorted located afterwards and arrested by the Plainview Police Department.

He was booked into the Hale County jail and is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death.

 

