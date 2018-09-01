Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in Plainview late Friday evening
PLAINVIEW, Texas - The Plainview Police Department reported on Saturday a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred late Friday evening.
The accident was reported around 10:15 p.m. in the 900 block of South Columbia.
Police said Asim Dizdarevic, 55, was driving a black colored SUV when he struck a cyclist. He then fled the scene of the accident.
The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The victim was identified as Curtis Carr, 64, of Plainview.
Dizdarevic was shorted located afterwards and arrested by the Plainview Police Department.
He was booked into the Hale County jail and is charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving injury or death.
More Stories
-
The driver, identified as Ryan Owen Johnson, 34, was transported to…
-
LPD said a gunshot victim was brought to University Medical Center by…
-
The incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m. in the 500 block of…