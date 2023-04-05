LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for his role in a crash that left a mother and her son dead, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 32-year-old Jordan Merchant is in custody, charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, following a 2022 collision in South Lubbock that left a mother and her son dead.

The Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Merchant on April 4th. Merchant turned himself into Lubbock police after an arrest warrant was issued April 5th and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was booked in.

On, August 31, 2022, Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 9-year-old Conrad Thomlinson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. They also located 44-year-old Joni Smith with serious injuries. Smith was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, Merchant, who was driving a pick-up truck, was traveling south in the 11300 block of Indiana Avenue. Smith, who was driving a passenger car, was travelling north in the 11300 block of Indiana and was attempting to turn west bound, when the pick-up truck entered the intersection and struck the right front side of the car.

An 11 year-old and three-year-old, who were also passengers in Smith’s car were also transported to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries.