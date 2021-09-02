Man arrested in Idalou for child sex crimes, police say

IDALOU, Texas– A man was arrested Tuesday in Idalou after police said he had possession of child pornography and was accused of committing sexual assault of a child, the Idalou Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, officers were made aware of allegations against the man, Michael Anthony Williams, according to police.

Police did confirm that Williams was in a “dating relationship” with the minor, but the case remained under investigation Thursday.

