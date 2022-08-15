LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested in Lubbock and accused of throwing and choking his child, according to a police report.

Ferris Butler, 37, was arrested Saturday. According to the report, police responded to a house around 2:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance.

Before arriving, LPD was advised that Butler had thrown his child, was armed with a bat and was “actively fighting and throwing bricks.”

The victim told police Butler choked her until another family member intervened, at which point Butler began choking him.

The family member said he grabbed a bat to defend the victim after she was attacked.

As of Monday, Butler remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of $7,000 in bonds.