LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and accused of choking and attempting to set a woman on fire before he led police on a chase on Monday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home near North Frankford Avenue just before 10:40 a.m. The report stated officers watched Demarco Wright, 19, “punching [the victim] with a closed fist.”

The report said when officers stopped the assault, Wright ran through the backyard and jumped a fence. After a chase where Wright refused to stop running, officers set up a perimeter and a police K9 arrived on scene. The report said Wright was found inside a dumpster.

According to the report, the victim told police that she was “beat up” and choked by Wright. The victim told officers she lost consciousness “more than once,” the report stated.

According to the police report, the victim said during the altercation, Wright “grabbed a hairspray can and torch lighter and lit it on fire.” The victim said Wright pointed the flame at her, burned some of her other clothing and that she “felt like [Wright] was trying to set her on fire,” the report stated.

Wright was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and evading arrest, among other charges. As of Wednesday, his bonds totaled $100,000.