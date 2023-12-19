LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Monday night arrested Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa, 29, who was wanted for first-degree murder in Orange County, Florida, authorities announced Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from TAG, investigators worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and discovered Bonilla-Iscoa was living at a residence in Lubbock County. Online jail records showed he was arrested west of Lubbock in the 5500 block of County Road 1260.

Yesnin Salvador Bonilla-Iscoa (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

TAG said Bonilla-Iscoa was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and extradition to Florida was pending.