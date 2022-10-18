LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of injuring a preschool-aged child, according to a police report.

David Cox, 26, was arrested Sunday.

According to a police report, video showed Cox throwing the victim onto a couch and using a plastic spoon to “forcefully strike [the victim] in the buttocks approximately 9-10 times,” while pushing the victim’s head into the couch.

After the victim stood up from the couch, “[Cox] appeared to either kick the child or kick at the child,” the police report said.

Then, according to the police report, the footage showed Cox grab the victim and “forcefully push them to the ground in the living room.”

The police report said Cox grabbed the child by the neck and then “forcefully threw [him] onto the couch in the living room.”

When Cox spoke with an officer, he said he wanted to file a report against the person who called police.

According to the police report, an officer observed visible injuries on the victim.

“[The officer] was able to observe the outer left buttocks of [the victim],” the police report said. The officer saw “multiple raised red mark injuries … some of the red marks [had] deep red and purple bruising around them.”

When an officer asked what had caused the injuries to his leg, the child replied with, “I can’t.”

Cox told police that he had “popped” the child once with a plastic spoon after the child had locked him out of his apartment the day before, according to the report.

As of Tuesday, Cox remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.