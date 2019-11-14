Man arrested in Lubbock, wanted for murder in California

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. A man wanted on a Homicide charge out of Sylmar, CA was taken in custody in Lubbock, Thursday afternoon following a coordinated effort by several law enforcements agencies.

Anthony Lavone Hayes, 60-year-old was taken into custody on the 2400 block of East 29th Street, after receiving information from the Los Angeles Federal Bureau of Investigations that he might be in Lubbock. Hayes was wanted after a deadly shooting that left two people wounded in Sylmar, CA.

The arrest was a coordinated effort by the local U.S.Marshals, Lubbock County SWAT, Northwest Fugitive Task force U.S Marshalls Service along with the Lubbock Police Department and the Los Angeles FBI.

Hayes was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and will be extradited to California.

(This is a press release from LCSO)