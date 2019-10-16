Man arrested in New Mexico after high-speed chase in vehicle stolen from Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Terry County, according to a release.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, Yoakum County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers requested assistance in apprehending a subject reported to be driving recklessly and at over 100 mph.

The suspect was identified as Brian Quesada, 33, of Hobbs. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Lubbock.

Quesada is being held at the Lea County Detention Center as a Fugitive from Justice for a parole violation in Texas.