Man arrested in Snyder accused of having child pornography on Tumblr account

SNYDER, Texas — A Louisiana man was arrested in Snyder on Thursday for possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Samuel Lynn Johnson, 20, was being held in custody at the Lubbock County Detention Center for the U.S. Marshals.

The criminal complaint was filed by a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Lubbock.

The complaint stated a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was forwarded to the Snyder Police Department.

The CyberTip reported that two images of child pornography were uploaded onto a Tumblr account.

A subpoena was filed, which allowed authorities to determine the Tumblr account was last used on January 18, 2019.

The Internet Protocol (IP) address was traced back to a residence in Snyder belonging to Johnson’s mother.

Johnson was interviewed on May 14, 2020 by the FBI special agent and detective with the Snyder Police Department.

He admitted to using the Tumblr account on his cellular phone to actively view, search and save child pornography while residing in Snyder.

Johnson was also interviewed by a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety on the same day.

He informed the DPS agent of an incident that occurred at the residence in Snyder during the summer of 2019.

Johnson admitted he put his hand down the panties of a 7-year-old girl and touched her while lying on a bed together.

Based on this evidence and Johnson’s admission to the incident with the child, the FBI agent requested an arrest warrant.

Special Note: Lubbock County Detention Center records show Johnson’s home address as Alexandria, Louisiana. According to the criminal complaint, he was residing with his parents in Snyder.