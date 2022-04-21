LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on a shooting that left one person seriously injured and prompted a SWAT response.
According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call at 1:52 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. While on the way, officers were told that Samuel Sanchez, 17, was seriously hurt and taken to Covenant Medical Center in a private vehicle.
Police said they located Aldan Sarabia, 19, at a house in the 2600 block of 48th Street. According to police, SWAT and K9 were called to assist “due to the circumstances surrounding the call.”
After getting a search warrant, SWAT entered the residence and found Sarabia in the basement. Police said Sarabia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention center and charged with Aggravated Assault.