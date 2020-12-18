Man arrested, ran car off the road with two kids inside, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested Jesus David Sauceda, 48, of Lockney on Thursday for a charge of criminally negligent abandonment or endangering of a child. The charge is a state jail felony.

Police responded to the 2000 block of North Interstate 27. A car was along the side of the road with damage to the front right wheel, according to a police report.

Sauceda told police he was in the front passenger seat. Two children were in the back seat. The driver and Sauceda are the parents of the two children, according to the police report.

The police report said the driver and Sauceda were arguing and he reached over and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to strike the curb along the northbound Interstate 27 access road.

“[The driver] stated while the vehicle was swerving to the right, she was in fear of everyone’s safety in the vehicle,” the police report said.

No injuries were reported.