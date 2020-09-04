Man arrested – tied to young woman found murdered in Lubbock County in 2003

The body of Cynthia Palacio, 21, was found along a Lubbock County road

LUBBOCK, Texas — Online jail records in Mclennan County said Andy Castillo was held on a murder charge in Lubbock County. The Lubbock murder charge was filed Thursday and carried a $500,000 bond.

Image of Andy Castillo (2013 arrest) from Lubbock County Detention Center

Castillo, 57, was also held for “solicitation” of aggravated sexual assault of a child and stalking according to the online jail records.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning announced a press conference for later in the day.

“The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office will host a press conference at 11 a.m. today. September 4. 2020 in the LSO Academy to discuss new developments in the case of Cynthia Palacio,” LCSO said.

A report by kwtx.com quoted McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and specifically tied Castillo to the Palacio case. Castillo had previous arrests in Lubbock county for a list of charges including harassment and public lewdness.

On July 15, 2003, the partially-clothed body of Cynthia Palacio, 21, was discovered on a caliche road west of Slaton.

The Texas DPS in 2018 said, “Palacio’s murder has also been linked to the April 19, 2004, murder of 21-year-old Linda Carbajal.”

CORRECTION: The charges against Castillo in McLennan County include solicitation of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The story has been updated and corrected.