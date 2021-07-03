Man arrested, victim identified in deadly stabbing

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a domestic disturbance resulting in the stabbing death of one person.

At 9:13 p.m. July 2, Lubbock Police Officers responded to the Bentwood Apartments, located at 3201 West Loop 289 for a domestic disturbance call. Officers arrived and found 36-year-old Jason Miranda with a life-threatening stab wound. Miranda was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

33-year-old Derek Kimbrough was on scene when officers arrived and indicated he stabbed Miranda. Metro investigators arrested Kimbrough for murder and he was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is being held on $500,000 bond.

