LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for attacking a police officer after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run on Wednesday.

Armando Champion, 26, was accused of shoving an officer to the ground while Champion was resisting arrest.

According to the Lubbock police report, Champion fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left three people injured. He was found in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 1700 block of Parkway Drive.

An officer attempted to arrest Champion by using “open hand techniques” but Champion used force to flee from the officers, which resulted in the officer getting pushed to the pavement causing a visible injury to the officer.

Champion was charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and two other charges connected to the hit and run.

As of Friday afternoon, Champion was in the custody of Lubbock County Detention Center held on bonds totaling more than $15,000.