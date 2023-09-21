LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced in a press release 58-year-old James Young is charged with murder in connection to a shooting in early September that left 42-year-old Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr. dead.

See the full press release below for details.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – 58-year-old James Young is charged with murder in connection to the early

September shooting that left 42-year-old Jesus Antonio Lopez Jr. dead.

Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex on September 9th, at 4:32 p.m. in the 1800

block of 14th Street. Upon arrival, officers located Lopez Jr. with a gunshot wound. He was

transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries.

Lopez Jr. succumbed to his injuries on September 18th around 4:45 p.m. The investigation,

which was being led by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was then

transferred to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

The murder warrant was issued on September 21st and was served on Young around 8:45 p.m.

in the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident where he was held on unrelated

charges. Young is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.