LUBBOCK, Texas – On Sunday, a man yelled at and threatened to shoot a group of kids at a park on the 1000 Block of East 28th Street, at approximately 11:00 p.m., according to a Lubbock Police report.

As the kids were playing, the mother of three of the victims that had been watching them, left to her residence to use the restroom, according to the police report.

The suspect then came out of his residence and began yelling at them, calling them “motherf******”, and “fat f****”, according to the police report. One of the victims told the suspect he was “calling his parents,” and the suspect threatened to shoot them.

According to the police report, the mother said she returned to the park after receiving the call and could hear the suspect yell at and threaten the kids. She walked the kids back home and called the police.

The suspect went back to his apartment. Officers tried contacting him at his residence, but he did not answer the door.

The suspect was not located at the time of the report.

The police report did not specify the ages of the victims.