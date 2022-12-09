LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a man cut himself while attempting to break into St. Elizabeth’s University Catholic Church on Broadway near Avenue X on Friday.

LPD received a call just before 4:00 a.m. about an alarm at the church. Initially, police believed the case to have been a stabbing, but later reported the man was cut by the glass during the break-in.

The injuries and motives of the man were unknown at the time, LPD said. They later said he was taken into custody.