Image taken at the scene of the crash (Nexstar/Staff); Gabriel Castillo, 19, via the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Castillo, 20, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years of community supervision in an April 2021 crash that took the life of 17-year-old Megan Martinez, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

The Lubbock Police Department previously said Castillo was driving southbound on the Loop 289 access road when his vehicle left the road and hit a billboard pole near 34th Street.

According to court documents, bystanders rushed to help and were performing CPR on Martinez when officers arrived. Court records stated an officer at the scene heard Castillo screaming, “it’s all my fault! It’s all my fault!”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Martinez’ mother told police Castillo and her daughter were arguing that morning but had “made up.”

According to a police report, investigators determined Castillo was driving at 83 mph on the access road, veered to the left when he came upon slower traffic and lost control on the wet roadway, causing him to hit slide through the median and into the pole. The speed limit on that portion of the access road was listed as 45 mph, according to the report.

If Castillo violates his terms of community supervision, he could face 10 years in prison.