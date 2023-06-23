LUBBOCK, Texas — Police were called after-the-fact to a home in South Lubbock for a robbery that happened near a club on 18th Street and Buddy Holly Avenue, said a Lubbock Police Department report.

The report stated the victim was walking to his car when the suspect approached the victim and accused him of stealing items from his car. The victim told the suspect that he had not taken anything from his car, said the report.

The suspect then punched the victim in the right eye once with a closed fist, said the report. The report stated the suspect and victim argued briefly before three other people joined and the suspect continued to assault the victim. The victim said that he fell to the ground and the four suspects continued punching and kicking him, said the report.

At some point during the assault, the suspects stole money from the victim’s pockets, said the report.

The report stated the officer observed several injuries on the victim including swelling to his face, a chipped tooth, a bloody right eye, a bloody and swollen bottom lip and bruises and scrapes on his shoulders and elbows. The report said the victim also had blood on his clothes.

The police report said the suspects were not located.