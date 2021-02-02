Man beaten, left unconscious after woman puts out “smash on site” order on him

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was beaten up and left unconscious in a home invasion that occurred January 28, a police report said.

Lubbock Police responded to the Studio 6 located at the 2500 block of South Loop 289 to reports of a burglary, a police report said.

The victim told the police that he and a woman he is in some form of a relationship with got into an argument. The woman said she was going to put an S.O.S on him, which stands for “smash on site”, according to a police report.

Security cameras showed three female subjects enter the victim’s residence, and the responding officer said he believes one of the subjects was the woman with whom the victim was in a relationship with, the police report said.

The police report said around 12:27 a.m. that morning, two of the subjects approached the victim’s room while another subject waited in the driver’s side of a car.

A short time later, all of the subjects left the area, the police report said.

The victim said around 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. the subjects knocked on the victim’s door and when he opened it, two suspects pushed their way inside entered his room, the police report said.

The police report then said the victim and a suspect wrestled, and at some point, the other suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then pulled out a ‘police style baton’ and struck the victim in the head causing him to black out, the police report said.

The police report stated the victim did not remember anything beyond that point until he woke up around noon and contacted his mother and brother who later contacted police.

The police report said security cameras confirmed aspects of the story.

The victim was seen by EMS but refused to be transported.

