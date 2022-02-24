LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday morning, a Lubbock Police Department officer was flagged down by a man who said someone had broken into his residence in the 5600 block of Duke Street.

The victim also told police the suspect had a gun and had made threats against his life, according to a police report.

The report said the suspect walked through the backyard of the house toward the window where the homeowner was standing and then threatened him by saying, “Give me everything you have, or I will f****** kill you.”

According to the report, the victim went to get his wallet when he heard what he thought was a gunshot, but it was later determined the noise was from the suspect’s forced entry into the home. Because he feared for his life, the victim left the house to get help.

The suspect was no longer in the house when police arrived, but officers saw damage to the back door consistent with being kicked in. The victim also did not notice anything missing.

As of Thursday, there were no updates on the investigation, and the suspect has not been located.