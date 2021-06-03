Man caught having sex with 14-year-old girl reported as a runaway — judgement issued Thursday in court

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Ralls man pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child Thursday and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

In May 2017, the mother of a teen, 14 at the time, interviewed with investigators after the girl was reported as a runaway, according to court records.

The mother told investigators that she previously caught the teen talking to Jose Hinojosa, Jr., age 32 at the time, on her tablet.

When the mother asked Hinojosa if he knew how old the girl was, he said yes, but he did not care how old she was. Hinojosa also told the mother he was 23.

When the teen interviewed with investigators, she said Hinojosa added her as a friend on Facebook because he was dating her friend at the time, according to court records. The girl’s friend was 15 at the time.

The mother said Hinojosa began sending messages to the teen over several months, according to court records. Court records said the teen also sent “pictures of her private parts.”

Eventually, this led the teen to reach Hinojosa from her neighbor’s phone and told him, “yeah you can come get me.”

The Texas Rangers were able to track down Hinojosa to a home in Ralls.

The teen said during the interview with investigators that she did have sex with Hinojosa. Although she started as a willing participant, she said when she told Hinojosa to stop, he did not.