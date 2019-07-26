Man caught, indicted for stealing 14 guns from Lubbock pawn shop

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Zachary Nicholas Gonzales, 20, of Lubbock for theft of firearms. The grand jury accused Gonzales of taking 14 guns from Cash America Pawn, 1510 50th Street.

Police were called to the pawn shop on July 4 at about 5:33 a.m. An alarm had been tripped.

A police report said someone “used force to enter” the Cash Pawn America location. The suspect was not located at that time, but Gonzales was found and arrested on July 9, according to official records.

Federal charges were possible because, according to the indictment, Cash America Pawn, is a federally licensed firearms dealer.