Man caught with pornography of very young girls, sentenced to prison

Samuel Lynn Johnson
LUBBOCK, Texas — Samuel Lynn Johnson, 20, of Snyder was sentenced Thursday in Lubbock to 7 and-a-half years in federal prison.

In August, Johnson accepted a plea bargain. Snyder Police received a tip about two images of child pornography uploaded to a social media service. Court records said Johnson had two pornographic images depicting girls between the ages of 6 and 10.

Johnson also admitted in court records that he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl. The case was prosecuted in federal court in Lubbock.

