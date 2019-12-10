Man caught with sexual images of prepubescent girls, court records say

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock County grand jury indicted David James Jacops, 39, of Post for possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

Police received a cyber tip about someone in Lubbock downloading child pornography. Police found Jacops and talked to him in August. Court records said he had a residence in Lubbock at that time.

At first, Jacops admitted to looking for pornography but not child pornography. Detectives pressed him further and he said he bought the phone from someone else.

“The lady he bought the phone from must have had them,” he told detectives according to court records. Jacops gave police consent to search the phone.

Police found 25 confirmed images of child pornography involving prepubescent girls. Jacops confessed to looking at and downloading child pornography. He was arrested on December 3 and posted bond on December 4 to be released from jail while the criminal case is pending.