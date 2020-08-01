Man charged with murder in shooting of Littlefield girl

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — A man was charged with murder in the Friday shooting death of 17-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez.

Related story: Littlefield police called to shooting along West 3rd, teenage girl died

Joseph Moron, 18, was taken into custody and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was transported and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

“Officers responded to 721 W. 3rd Street regarding a disturbance,” Littlefield Police said. “Officers discovered that a series of domestic events led to a 17-year-old female, Jasmine Rodriguez, being shot. She was transported to UMC by Littlefield E.M.S. The victim passed away.”

Some elements of the case are still under investigation, per Littlefield PD.