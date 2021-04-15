Man charged with 1997 murder back in jail after violating terms of release

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man is back in jail after violating his terms of release by missing scheduled check-ins and purposely removing his GPS monitor.

Pedro Erevia, 43, posted bond on March 14, after being charged with murder. Erevia’s conditions of release were that he needed to check in and be monitored by a GPS ankle monitoring system.

Court documents indicated that Erevia stopped checking in on March 26.

Erevia was arrested in March after being linked to the 1997 murder of Steven Earl Johnson. Fabian Madrid was also linked to and charged with the murder.

Johnson was found unresponsive in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street in the early morning hours of September 9. 1997. He was shot in the back, according to official records.

The bonding company filed a motion in court to have him revoked on Tuesday. A judge agreed on the same day. He was then arrested on Wednesday.